NOLAN — After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Nolan Reunion returned this past weekend. There were vendors, live music, a car show and a free pig roast. Many current and former residents and classmates attend the event to visit and socialize.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com

