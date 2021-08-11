NOLAN — After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Nolan Reunion returned this past weekend. There were vendors, live music, a car show and a free pig roast. Many current and former residents and classmates attend the event to visit and socialize.
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Latest News
- This week in West Virginia history (copy)
- PSC approves keeping three W.Va. coal plants operating through 2040
- Pushback challenges vaccination requirements at US colleges
- W.Va. opioid case moving forward as Cabell County, Huntington await verdict
- Tyler Chaffin signs with Kentucky Wesleyan
- Tug Valley releases 2021-2022 hoops schedule
- 26th Bible Basketball Camp held at Williamson Fieldhouse
- New press box installed at Bob Brewer Stadium
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- CHRISTOPHER LYNN and GRACIE ANN TALLEY HAGER
- Vehicle search at Belo leads to discovery of 146 grams of fentanyl
- Mingo BOE adopts five-day in-person schedule for 2021-22 school year
- Delta variant detected in Mingo County
- BETTY JO ROSE PARSLEY
- W.Va. releases virus guidance for upcoming school year
- ROBERTA ANN FINLEY HARDEBECK
- JANICE LOU CURRY
- RUSH FARLEY ADKINS
- Purchase of new buses leads to discussion about stimulus spending guidelines
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.