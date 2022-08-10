MORGANTOWN — The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health will offer free, confidential black lung screenings to coal miners through Friday, Aug. 12. Screenings will be provided through the NIOSH mobile testing unit at locations in Hazard and Pikeville, Kentucky. Call 1-888-480-4042 to schedule an appointment.
The screenings provide early detection of black lung disease, a serious but preventable disease in coal miners caused by breathing coal mine dust. Participation provides coal miners with a free health screening and a confidential report on their lung health.
Screening will take approximately 15 minutes and will include:
• A work history and respiratory questionnaire
• Blood pressure screening
All coal miners — current, former, underground, surface and those under contract — are invited to participate. Each miner will be provided their results which, by law, are confidential. Individual medical information and test results are protected health information and not publicly disclosed.
“Black lung disease can occur in miners who work in mines of all sizes,” said National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Director John Howard, M.D. “Early detection of black lung disease allows underground, surface and contract miners to take the steps needed to keep it from progressing to severe lung disease.”
- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Big Lots, 294 Village Lane, Hazard, Kentucky
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, United Medical Group, 50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville, Kentucky
- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Shelby Valley Clinic Pikeville, 178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, Kentucky
National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health is the federal institute that conducts research and makes recommendations for preventing work-related injuries, illnesses and deaths. Visit www.cdc.gov/niosh.