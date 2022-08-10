Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220810-wdn-screening.jpg

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Mobile Testing Unit will visit eastern Kentucky soon.

 Courtesy of NIOSH

MORGANTOWN — The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health will offer free, confidential black lung screenings to coal miners through Friday, Aug. 12. Screenings will be provided through the NIOSH mobile testing unit at locations in Hazard and Pikeville, Kentucky. Call 1-888-480-4042 to schedule an appointment.

The screenings provide early detection of black lung disease, a serious but preventable disease in coal miners caused by breathing coal mine dust. Participation provides coal miners with a free health screening and a confidential report on their lung health.

Recommended for you