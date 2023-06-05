Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Waterfall Trail has nine new stops, bringing the total to 38. Since its launch last June, the statewide wonder has received over 35,000 participant check-ins with visitors from 49 states and 15 countries.

The trail has received rave reviews, which inspired the Department of Tourism to ask West Virginians to help identify new waterfalls. Those nominations led to the addition of the new falls, which are:

