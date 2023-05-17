Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Mingo sees ‘notable business growth’

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,197 new businesses statewide during the month of April according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings