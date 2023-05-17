Mingo sees ‘notable business growth’
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,197 new businesses statewide during the month of April according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Tyler County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through April with a total of eight new business registrations, a 2.52% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Lincoln, Mercer and Mingo Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.
A total of 14 new business entities were registered in Summers County in April of 2023. Lincoln County successfully registered eight businesses. Mercer County reported 50 registrations for the month and Mingo County registered 17 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for April were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell. Kanawha County successfully registered 142 businesses while Berkeley County reported 114 new registrations. Monongalia County had 83 businesses register. Jefferson County registered 61 new businesses while Cabell County totaled 61 new registrations for the month.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,090 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023. Berkeley County led all 55 counties with an 18.86% growth rate during the one-year timespan.
Turkey Creek Mountain memorial service planned
TURKEY CREEK, Ky. — There will be a memorial service honoring those interred at Sartin Cemetery, at the top of Turkey Creek Mountain, Turkey Creek, Kentucky, at 10:30 a.m. May 28.
There will be a dinner following the service. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and covered dish.
Call Gathycq McGuire at 304-785-3879 for more information.
Dreamscape yard contest for Williamson owners
WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Wildwood Garden Club will host a summer-long beautification contest challenging residents to spruce up their gardens.
The property that undergoes the biggest, showiest transformation will be awarded. There is a $500 gift card for first place and $300 gift card for the runner-up.
To enter the contest participants must:
- Live within the corporate limits of the City of Williamson;
- Submit name, address, and contact information;
- Submit before and after pictures of the project; and
- Submit project plans.
The Williamson Wildwood Garden Club will come take pictures of the area before, and participants have until Labor Day to complete their projects. The club will come to take pictures again the week of Sept. 10 to document the transformation and choose the winners.
Deadline for entry is June 5. All pictures and information should be emailed to Competition Chair Sheila Rose at srose796@yahoo.com.
Marshall to offer Summer Institute on Black History
HUNTINGTON — The Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University is accepting applications for its fifth Summer Institute on Black History through May 31.
Funded by the West Virginia Humanities Council and the Woodson Lyceum, the institute is June 19-23 and is beneficial for teachers of all grade levels who focus on history, social sciences, English, art and music. This year’s institute will take to the road, with on-site visits to nearby sites in Huntington and others within a three-hour drive.
Teachers who successfully complete the course receive three graduate professional development credits and a $500 stipend.“This is our first in-person summer institute since the pandemic,” said Burnis Morris, professor of journalism and director of the Woodson Lyceum. “We look forward to vibrant group discussions and historic tours that will help teachers learn more about integrating Black history in their lesson plans.”
Apply at https://www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum/2023-black-history-institute/. For more information, email morrisb@marshall.edu.
Ronald McDonald House debuts hospitality cart
HUNTINGTON — Families with children staying at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital have a new resource to make their time at the hospital a little easier.
Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Huntington debuted its Hospitality Cart program Thursday.
“The hospitality cart is a program where we can take a piece of the Ronald McDonald House over to share with the families that are rooming in with their kids that are admitted to family children’s hospital,” said Megan Evans, the director of development for RMHC Huntington.
It’s stocked with items such as snacks, drinks, activity and coloring books for children, toys and hygiene items.“This is exciting because it is a way for us to be able to provide support to these families and just be able to help them,” Evans said.
The Foundation for the Tri-State Community provided funding for the cart. Paris Signs did the graphics and American Country Treasures built the cart.
“Being bedside with a medically fragile kiddo is really draining and we want for these families to be able to be at their best, physically and mentally, so that they’re able to give their best to their kid,” she said.
Ronald McDonald House Charities is currently accepting donations for the hospitality cart and also is actively looking for volunteers to help push the cart through the hospital.