The West Virginia State Bar announced new officers and members of The West Virginia State Bar Board of Governors for 2020-2021.
New officers are Monica N. Haddad — President, Morgantown; Thomas E. Scarr — President-Elect, Huntington; and Benjamin M. Mishoe, Vice-President, Madison.
Newly Elected Members of the State Bar’s Board of Governors from Districts 6 through 8 are: William C. Duty, Williamson; Robert B. Kuenzel II, Chapmanville; Robby J. Aliff, Charleston; Gerald M. Titus III, Charleston, Jonathan T. Storage, Charleston; and Timothy C. Bailey, Charleston.
Newly elected officers of the State Bar’s Young Lawyers Section Executive Committee are Eric M. Hayhurst — Chairperson, Morgantown; Angela N. Brunicardi-Doss — Vice-Chairperson, Parkersburg; and Ashton L. Bias, Secretary, Charleston.
New Members of the Young Lawyers Section Executive Committee from Districts 6 through 8 are: Robin Paige Cisco, Williamson; Kassie Nicole Ball, Madison; Jessica Robey, Charleston; and Joseph A. Ford, Charleston.