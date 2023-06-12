WILLIAMSON — A new shop has opened at The Collective in downtown Williamson. Eden’s Closet, a children’s boutique, opened its space Saturday.
The Collective, located at 68 E. 2nd Ave., hosts several boutique-style, retail and artisan-based small businesses. This open-space shopping location is formerly part of First National Bank of Williamson at the location that once housed Hobbs Department Store and is a project of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce. Eden’s Closet is the latest in a growing number of small businesses to join the venture.