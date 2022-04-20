MATEWAN — The Trailhead Bar and Grill opened its doors in downtown Matewan March 28, welcoming locals and trail riders alike.
Owners Jamie and Leroy Cantrell said they wanted to provide another eatery option in the area, and when the space became available, they jumped on the opportunity to make this dream a reality.
“We both have lived here our whole lives,” Jamie said. “We’ve always worked for somebody else. Matewan needed something like this that serves alcohol. Nobody in town served alcohol. I run a campground, actually, across the river. I don’t own it, but I manage it for a guy and everybody that comes is like, ‘where can we get food and have a beer?’”
Leroy did the renovations himself, including building the bar inside of the establishment.
“This building became available,” Jamie said. “My husband works construction, and he was like ‘Let’s just do it. Let’s lease the building and I’ll redo it,’ and he did all the work in here himself. He did everything by himself. The woodwork, the bar, he made it all.”
Jamie said the location of the building made coming up with a name for the restaurant easy.
“We are right off the trail head, and we thought, what better name?” Jamie said.
Jamie said the restaurant is also embracing the town’s roots and working to showcase the rich history of the area.
“We’re doing more Matewan history,” Jamie said. “Not so much Hatfield and McCoy history as the Matewan history. I’ve got some old Matewan pictures up, and I’ve got some more to hang up. Some old ones of Sid Hatfield.”
Jamie said the restaurant offers a variety of dishes. A full menu can be found on its Facebook page.
“We sell a little bit of everything,” Jamie said. “We’ve got some different burgers. We actually have a bison burger made with actual bison from a farm in Ohio. I don’t get it from a food distributor, I get it straight from the bison farm. And then my husband actually makes the spaghetti and meatballs homemade every day. The grilled chicken is homemade from fresh chicken, it’s not frozen.”
Jamie said she loves being able to provide something new for the people in her town, just as much as she enjoys being able to serve tourists in the area.
“I want people to know that we’re not just here for the trail riders,” Jamie said. “We’re here for the locals, too. The locals needed a place to come to in Matewan without having to drive to Williamson or drive to Pikeville.”
The Trailhead Bar and Grill is located at 8 Mate Street. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.