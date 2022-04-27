WILLLIAMSON — A new lodging option in downtown Williamson recently hosted a ribbon cutting.
Whistlepig Lodging Company was opened by Jimmie and JR Baker. The Airbnb began taking reservations in April.
“We finished it probably three weeks ago,” Jimmie said. “We had our first renters this weekend.”
The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for the new business Thursday for the Baker family, who was joined by friends and family.
“We knew in this area there wasn’t a lot of places to stay for everybody, so we wanted to put that in to help bring more tourism to the area,” Jimmie said.
The Baker family also owns Williamson Pharmacy.
More information on how to make reservations can be found through Facebook or Airbnb.