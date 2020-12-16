WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Police Department recently provided an update on the case of a man missing from East Williamson since late September.
Charles “Chuck” Taylor, 35, who is legally blind and has a mental condition according to his family, was last seen Sept. 20.
The WPD said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page on Dec. 8 that they had obtained new evidence that could potentially be related to Taylor’s disappearance.
“We have obtained evidence which has been forwarded to the WV Crime Lab for DNA testing that may be related to the disappearance of Mr. Taylor, although, it is too early at this time to say for certain,” the statement read. “Pending results from the lab, this case continues to be considered a missing person, and no arrests have been made.”
Officers with the WPD, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, community volunteers and Taylor’s family conducted a search party for Taylor on Sept. 30, where they combed a two-mile radius near where he was last seen at his apartment in the Williamson Towers.
Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson said then that they did not suspect foul play in regards to the case.
“We do know that Charles left on his own accord,” Dotson said. “He left his residence around 5:01 a.m. from this building on his own accord. We do not suspect any foul play as far as someone taking him out of the building or threatening his life in any way.”
The WPD said they, as well as surrounding agencies, have followed all potential leads, conducted numerous interviews, assisted with polygraph examinations and conducted several searches to find Taylor since his disappearance. The case remains a top priority, according to the WPD.
No details were released on the potential evidence that has been submitted to the WV Crime Lab for testing.
If anyone has any information, contact the Williamson Police Department at 304-235-2570.