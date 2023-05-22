Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

348443993_1210471393001512_836303680888361818_n.jpg
Buy Now

Participants in the 2023 Mountain Moguls competition at Belfry High School pose for a photo on Friday, May 19.

 Courtesy of Chris Dotson

BELFRY — The second Mountain Moguls, formerly known as Coal Tank, young entrepreneurs competition was held Friday at Belfry High School.

This event is organized and hosted by New Heights, which is part of Williamson Health and Wellness Center. During the competition, fifth grade students through seniors came prepared to pitch their business ideas or present businesses they already run and are ready to expand.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings