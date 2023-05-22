BELFRY — The second Mountain Moguls, formerly known as Coal Tank, young entrepreneurs competition was held Friday at Belfry High School.
This event is organized and hosted by New Heights, which is part of Williamson Health and Wellness Center. During the competition, fifth grade students through seniors came prepared to pitch their business ideas or present businesses they already run and are ready to expand.
“I was honored to be asked to be one of the judges and have the opportunity to hear the ideas, dreams and goals they had,” said Chris Dotson, board president of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Prizes were awarded for first, second and third place, however every presentation was a winning business idea. I hope to see all of these groups at the 4th Annual Young Entrepreneurs Day through the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce because I am certain they will be successful and impress everyone there, just as they impressed all of us.”
The top three competitors received cash to fund their business ideas as presented.
“It’s wonderful to see different organizations recognize the upcoming business talent and entrepreneurial dreams of youth in the area,” Dotson said. “I hope you’re supporting them too, because they are our next business owners, innovators and leaders.”
In addition to Dotson, Williamson Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College instructor Kelly Warren served as judges.