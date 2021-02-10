WILLIAMSON — With support from a Health Services & Resource Administration Rural Community Opioid Response Planning (RCORP) grant, Williamson Health & Wellness Center recently launched a new consortium called New Heights.
According to a news release, New Heights Consortium is composed of multiple stakeholders including the Area Health Education Center, Mingo County Family Resource Network, Mingo County Health Department, Serenity Pointe, Recovery Community, Williamson Parks & Recreation and the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce.
New Heights team members will also reach out to additional partners to create a community plan that will address prevention, treatment and recovery in Mingo County and the surrounding area.
Over the past three months, New Heights has conducted a needs assessment and gap analysis by having several focus groups and collecting anonymous surveys to hear the concerns and ideas from area citizens, churches, businesses and agencies about treatment, prevention and recovery. Several topics were mentioned, such as job opportunities, transportation, youth activities and mental health.
New Heights Consortium also announced an opportunity that will support people in recovery and members of local youth in their search for a career.
The New Heights Training program will partner with local employers to provide on-the-job training and job placements in industries such as flooring, HVAC, agriculture, culinary arts and tourism.
“The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to be a part of the New Heights Consortium,” said TVCC President Chris Dotson. “We look forward to working with the team to help improve all of our communities and the lives of our residents. “
“It is an honor to be working with the consortium,” said Williamson Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean. “It’s time we invest in people, and it’s time we start being a part of the solution in our community instead of being OK with the cause and problems facing our community. If we base our futures on our past, we have no future.”
The New Heights team includes Elizabeth Wells, Kobie Coburn, Kaitlyn Helsel and Nathaniel Siggers.
“Our vision is to be the bridge of opportunity by inspiring community growth through unity, encouragement and dedication,” Wells said.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NHConsortium. A website will launch in the coming weeks.
Any community member, business owner or agency that would like to be a part of the New Heights Consortium can receive more information by emailing newheightsconsortium@gmail.com.