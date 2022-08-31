Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PEACH CREEK — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 22, to unveil a new greenhouse at the Logan County Resource Center at Peach Creek.

The greenhouse will be used to grow and harvest fresh vegetables hydroponically year-round for the Hungry Lambs Food Initiative’s food pantry, which is located on the property. The greenhouse will also be an extra addition to the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center’s Fresh Start program, which gives those in substance abuse recovery a chance to harvest a garden.

