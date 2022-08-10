An updated genealogy of Anthony and Ann (Bilton) Lawson, pioneer founders of Logan County, is set to be released in September.
“Genealogy of the Descendants of Anthony Lawson of Northumberland, England Volume II” was written by their third great-granddaughter, the late Amali Runyon Perkins. This new book continues and includes a reprint of the first Lawson genealogy published in 1952 by Amali’s father, Robert Runyon.
The book includes 38 historical illustrations including a rare colorized cover photograph from before the Civil War of the Lawson home in Logan, Logan County, as well as newly gathered information from both English and American archives about the many branches of the Lawson family who made history in Logan and Mingo counties, West Virginia, before some migrated into Pike and Boyd counties, Kentucky, and then to South Texas.
The 323-page softcover book is $45 plus shipping. (U.S. orders are shipped for an additional $8 at media rate plus insurance via USPS; request quote for other shipping methods). The book is available from La Rama Press, P.O. Box 203272, Austin, TX 78720-3272. For more information, email lawson.bilton@gmail.com.