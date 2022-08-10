Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Front Cover.jpg

“Genealogy of the Descendants of Anthony Lawson of Northumberland, England Volume II” was written by the late Amali Runyon Perkins.

Front Cover.jpg

 Submitted photo

An updated genealogy of Anthony and Ann (Bilton) Lawson, pioneer founders of Logan County, is set to be released in September.

“Genealogy of the Descendants of Anthony Lawson of Northumberland, England Volume II” was written by their third great-granddaughter, the late Amali Runyon Perkins. This new book continues and includes a reprint of the first Lawson genealogy published in 1952 by Amali’s father, Robert Runyon.

