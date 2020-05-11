New cases of the novel coronavirus were announced Monday by the health departments of both Mingo and Pike counties.
The person confirmed positive for the coronavirus in Mingo County is a 25-year-old male, reports no symptoms and will remain isolated at home. The MCHD is notifying all those who were in close contact with him.
In Pike County, Kentucky, the two individuals who were confirmed as positive for COVID-19 are a 70-year-old female and a 22-year-old male, according to the PCHD. Both of those individuals are being isolated at home, and contacts are being notified.
As of Monday, Mingo County had tested 514 individuals with three returning as positive, 506 negatives, five pending and one COVID-19 related death.
In Pike County, they now have 18 confirmed cases with 12 of those individuals having recovered and two COVID-19 related deaths. The PCHD also announced four “probable” test results, which come from an antibody test.
To protect patient privacy, no other information about the individuals will be released.
Both health departments are asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings if possible and obey all of the governor’s executive orders.