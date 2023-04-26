MINGO COUNTY — David Henry Tidwell appeared before Mingo County Magistrate David Justice on April 14 on a new second-degree murder charge.
Tidwell, 39 is held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a second degree murder charge. A new bond amount of $90,000 was set, in addition to a previously set $50,000 bond related to separate case number.
As reported in the Williamson Daily News last week, Tidwell and five other people were arrested and charged in relation to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Cory Marcum, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County by the West Virginia State Police.
All six of the accused remain in custody as of press time.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.