Development in Matewan Murder
David Henry Tidwell, 39

 By HEATHER WOLFORD/hwolford@hdmediallc.com

MINGO COUNTY — David Henry Tidwell appeared before Mingo County Magistrate David Justice on April 14 on a new second-degree murder charge.

Tidwell, 39 is held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a second degree murder charge. A new bond amount of $90,000 was set, in addition to a previously set $50,000 bond related to separate case number.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

