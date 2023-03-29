Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 526{/a} into law, a bill that will increase education among health care professionals and members of the public regarding the importance of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.

Prior to the signing, the West Virginia State Senate unanimously passed the bill following review by the House.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings