MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — As part of a nationwide program to bring stations into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Amtrak has invested $1.8 million into a new passenger boarding platform in Montgomery.
The new platform was unveiled on Friday, Oct. 30, at a grand opening ceremony attended by Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram, as well as dignitaries and other guests, some of them arriving at the station via the Amtrak Cardinal #50 train that morning.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) were among the rail passengers.
“I was honored to ride the Cardinal train from Charleston to Montgomery today to celebrate the renovations made at the Amtrak station,” Manchin said. “The impact of Amtrak in our state cannot be understated. For generations, Amtrak has provided safe, reliable, and affordable travel. In rural parts of our state — and most of our state is rural — Amtrak provides a vital transportation service. Today’s investment is evidence of Amtrak’s continued commitment to serving each and every West Virginian.”
“I’m so impressed with the newly remodeled Montgomery Amtrak station,” Capito said. “Now all riders — including riders with disabilities — are better able to use and enjoy this facility.
“The new station complements the economic growth and development we’re seeing that is revitalizing Montgomery,” Capito said. “The ride from Charleston to Montgomery — that I had the chance to experience today — really showcases the wild and wonderful beauty of our state, and I know when visitors ride through, they’ll want to stop and stay. Amtrak’s route through our state is important not only for day-to-day ease of travel, but it also helps connect West Virginia to more metropolitan areas like Chicago and New York.”
“In addition to the new platform, constructed at a height to allow ease of all customers to access the train, Amtrak rebuilt the pedestrian crossing over the railroad, built new stairs and ramps with railings, and upgraded lighting,” Ingram said.
Amtrak serves Montgomery with its Cardinal train, providing coach seats, food service with beverages, and private room service with bedding for longer trips, the mayor added.
The Cardinal connects Montgomery with White Sulphur Springs; Charlottesville, Virginia; Alexandria, Va.; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Philadelphia; and New York City to the east, and Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Chicago to the west. Connections to other trains serving destinations in 46 states are available at Washington, New York, and Chicago.
The Montgomery Amtrak station is located on Third Avenue and Washington Street in Montgomery.
Earlier last month, the City of Montgomery also announced a partnership established with The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation to create an avenue for gifts and endowments for the city. The USDA also presented the City of Montgomery with a grant to renovate the kitchen at the Montgomery Community Center. The Montgomery Woman’s Club also made a donation to be used for Community Center renovations.
Donated by City National Bank, funding was also received last month for renovations at the new city hall building.