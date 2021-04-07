WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Health Department is continuing with its COVID-19 vaccination distribution program as health officials say they are approaching 8,000 county residents who have received the vaccination since Feb. 15.
According to MCHD Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship, the exact number of vaccinations administered to Mingo County residents as of press time Monday is 7,851.
Blankenship said the number of Mingo residents who have received the vaccination is actually higher than that because some people went across the river to Pike County, Kentucky, to receive their shot.
“Anything given by anyone in Kentucky is not counted towards our numbers. We have no way to keep track of the amount of people that have went over there to receive their vaccine at ARH, CVS or maybe Pikeville Medical Center,” Blankenship said.
If you count in the number of estimated Mingo residents who have been vaccinated in Pike County, then more than 50% of the eligible residents have already received their shot, he said.
“We’re looking at only about 23,000 and some change in terms of total people in Mingo County, and then you factor in the 4,000 some people under the age of 18, and we’ve only got around 19,000 people in the county. I believe we’ve vaccinated over 10,000 people between us and Pike County,” he said.
Vaccination events are still offered throughout the week at locations throughout Mingo County for those ages 18 and older.
“We’re still doing vaccine events at the four major hubs in the county, which is Delbarton, Williamson, Kermit and Gilbert, and we rotate them every week,” Blankenship said. “Plus we’ve done some smaller events at a few other places to just give people more options. We’ve given out shots in Dingess, in Lenore at the Parsley Bottom Church, at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center drive-thru tent, at the Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health in Chattaroy and at the Lincoln Primary Care over in Gilbert.”
Blankenship urged residents who have been fully vaccinated to still follow the guidelines in place, as he says he has noticed more and more people ditch the masks while COVID-19 cases are still circulating throughout the county.
“In public places, everyone needs to still wear their face coverings,” Blankenship said. “If you go to Walmart or Food City or just anywhere in the public, you are supposed to be wearing your mask and social distancing even if you have received both shots. ... Our situation is improving, but we still have to be careful and just take precautions.”
As of 2 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2,332 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Mingo County residents, with 176 cases considered active, 2,120 listed as fully recovered and 36 deaths.
From Monday, March 29, to Sunday, April 14, 32 new cases were found in Mingo County.
Mingo residents can keep up to date with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.