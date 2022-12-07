Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Rising Utility Rates
Buy Now

A gas meter keep tabs on usage at this Jackson, Miss., residence Feb. 22.

 Rogelio V. Solis | The Associated Press

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission granted the state’s two largest natural gas utility companies double-digit increases on an interim basis.

Mountaineer Gas, which has 195,267 customers, or a little over 58% of all natural gas customers in West Virginia, requested a 38% purchased gas charge (PGC) increase but instead received a 15% interim increase, which will result in an average monthly residential bill of $165.59.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Recommended for you