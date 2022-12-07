CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission granted the state’s two largest natural gas utility companies double-digit increases on an interim basis.
Mountaineer Gas, which has 195,267 customers, or a little over 58% of all natural gas customers in West Virginia, requested a 38% purchased gas charge (PGC) increase but instead received a 15% interim increase, which will result in an average monthly residential bill of $165.59.
Hope Gas/Dominion Energy is the second-largest natural gas provider in the state with 102,184 customers, or 30.4% of the state’s total. It had originally requested a 62% PGC increase, but the commission instead granted a 28% interim increase, which will result in an average monthly residential bill of $173.89.
“The rates ordered today are interim rates,” the PSC said in a news release. “The Commission will continue to review the price of natural gas and the impact of these interim rates and make further adjustments, if necessary, before setting final rates. These rates will be subject to a true-up in future 30C cases.”
Natural gas utilities are required to file PGC cases annually to reflect changes in the purchased gas component of their rates. The prices that natural gas utilities pay their suppliers for gas are not regulated by the commission or the federal government but are determined by the market, according to commission spokeswoman Susan Small.
Small says the commission does examine the gas purchasing practices of gas utilities, reviews the reasonableness of requested increases and ensures the utility did everything possible to obtain a reliable gas supply at the lowest possible market price. The PGC does not include any profit for the company, she added.
Natural gas prices have increased 21.6% over the past year, according to the most recent consumer price index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has reported international natural gas and liquefied natural gas prices hit record highs in the first half of 2022. The EIA also reports that the large increase in natural gas fuel costs over the past year is driving up wholesale electricity prices throughout the United States.
With inflation still at high levels, surging natural gas prices are yet another blow for consumers. About half of homes in the U.S. use natural gas for space and water heating, according to the EIA.
Small said there are resources available to help customers facing difficulties paying their utility bills.
“They should first contact WV211 to see what financial assistance may be available in their area, including churches and local charities,” she said. “Customers should also contact their local West Virginia DHHR office to apply for assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that helps low-income citizens pay for home heating and cooling, weatherizing your home and minor energy-related home repairs. DHHR also administers the 20 percent discount program, available from November through March to qualifying low-income customers.”
Small said Dollar Energy’s West Virginia Utility Assistance Program may be able to provide a one-time grant to help pay electric, gas or water bills.
“If LIHEAP is available, you must apply for that program before applying for the Dollar Energy program,” she said.
Additional information, including documents filed in these cases and the rate schedules for all classes of customers, may be found on the PSC’s website, www.psc.state.wv.us, by referencing Case Nos. 22-0702-G-30C (Mountaineer) and 22-0715-G-30C (Hope/Dominion).
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.