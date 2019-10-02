THURSDAY, OCT. 10

7:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.: REGISTRATION AND MERCHANDISE SALES, Larry Joe Harless Community Center

ALL DAY DEMO RIDES AND VENDOR EXPO, Hours vary; ask staff for details

9 a.m.- 7 p.m.: OPEN TRAIL RIDES All trails; Direct access to Rockhouse/Devil Anse system

9 a.m.- 8 p.m.: GILBERT COMMUNITY SCAVENGER HUNT, Town of Gilbert. Forms from and turn in to Registration. Do not have to be present to win $100 cash prize.

7 — 10 p.m.: OBSTACLE COURSE & DRAGS, Activity Area 1

7 — 8 p.m.: HATFIELD-McCOY VEGAS NIGHT, Over $2,000 in free prizes. Larry Joe Harless Community Center

8 — 9 p.m.: VEGAS NIGHT — PRIZE AUCTION, Larry Joe Harless Community Center

8 — 9 p.m.: WHEELIE CONTEST, Drag Strip at Activity Area 1

FRIDAY OCT. 11

7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.: REGISTRATION AND MERCHANDISE SALES, Larry Joe Harless Community Center

7:30-9:30 a.m.: COUNTRY STYLE BREAKFAST, Larry Joe Harless Community Center; For Meal Packages purchased

ALL DAY DEMO RIDES AND VENDOR EXPO, Hours Vary; ask staff for details

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: OPEN TRAIL RIDES All trails; Direct access to Rockhouse/Devil Anse system

9 a.m.-8 p.m.: DICE RUN (Collect up to 5 ribbons on trails). Best roll $100 cash prize. Begins at Larry Joe Harless Community Center. Turn in to Registration. Do not have to be present to win.

9 a.m.-9 p.m.: ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL, Larry Joe Harless Community Center

noon-4 p.m.: CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER ON OBSTACLE COURSE, Parental signature required and $25 fee. Allows access all day to activities (Zipline, Mechanical Bull, Rock Wall Climb and concerts)

noon-9 p.m.: ZIPLINE / ROCK WALL CLIMB / MECHANICAL BULL, Free to registrants. All others purchase armband at registration at Upper Vendor Area

4:30-6:30 p.m.: DINNER, Larry Joe Harless Community Center; For Meal Packages purchased.

4-10 p.m.: INFLATABLES / KID ZONE, Free to all kids 12 and under

7 p.m.: BARREL RACING / TROPHY AWARDED, Upper Vendor Area

7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.: PRIZE ANNOUNCEMENTS & RAFFLE DRAWING, LJHCC Prizes drawn and winners posted throughout day. Do not need to be present to win.

7-10 p.m.: OBSTACLE COURSE & DRAGS/CHAMPION TROPHY, Activity Area 1

8-11 p.m.: ZERO SOUTH LIVE BAND, performing on stage at Mud Pit area.

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

7:30-9:30 a.m.: COUNTRY STYLE BREAKFAST, Larry Joe Harless Community Center For Meal Packages purchased

7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.: LATE REGISTRATION AND MERCHANDISE SALES, Larry Joe Harless Community Center

ALL DAY DEMO RIDES AND VENDOR EXPO, Hours Vary; Ask staff for details

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: OPEN TRAIL RIDES, All trails; Direct access to Rockhouse/Devil Anse system

9 a.m.-8 p.m.: POKER RUN, (Collect up to 5 ribbons on trails) Best and Worst hand $100 each cash prize Begins and ends at Registration Do not need to be present to win

9 a.m.-9 p.m.: ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL, Larry Joe Harless Community Center

noon-4 p.m.: CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER ON OBSTACLE COURSE, Parental signature required and $25 fee. Allows access all day to activities (Zipline, Mechanical Bull, Rock Wall Climb and concerts)

noon-9 p.m.: INFLATABLES / KID ZONE, Free to all kids 12 and under

noon-9 p.m.: ZIPLINE / MECHANICAL BULL / ROCK CLIMB, Free to registrants. All others purchase armband at Registration at Upper Vendor Area

4:30-6:30 p.m.: DINNER, Larry Joe Harless Community Center For Meal Packages purchased

5 p.m.: HONDA SPONSORED BBQ DINNER FIRST 300 FREE TICKETS, Get tickets from registration at Honda Manufacturer Area

5:30-6 p.m.: GRAND PRIZE ANNOUNCEMENTS & RAFFLE DRAWING

5:30-6 p.m.: OHV COSTUME PARADE LINE-UP, Line-up at Gilbert Fire Department Turn around at Gilbert Elementary School Return to LJH Community Center

6-7:15 p.m.: ATV/UTV & DIRT BIKE COSTUME PARADE, Through the Town of Gilbert; Prizes Awarded

7-10 p.m.: OBSTACLE COURSE & DRAGS/CHAMPION TROPHY, Activity Area 1

7:30-8:30 p.m.: BAKKWOODZ LIVE BAND, Performing on stage at Mud Pit area

8:30 p.m.: SEND IT!!! OFFROAD / PHIL RIDEOUT, Battery Operated Kids ATV Giveaway On Stage

9 p.m.: ATV TUG OF WAR, Upper Vendor Area

9-10:30 p.m.: IN CONCERT LIVE ON STAGE FROM NASHVILLE...JOHN KING, Performing on the stage at area of the Mud Pit

10:30 p.m.: TOWN OF GILBERT FIREWORKS SHOW, Near Bridge Area

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

7:30-9:30 a.m.: COUNTRY STYLE BREAKFAST, Larry Joe Harless Community Center; For Meal Packages that are purchased

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: OPEN TRAIL RIDES, All trails; Direct access to Rockhouse/Devil Anse system

10 a.m.: VETERANS No. 308 SIDE x SIDE RAFFLE DRAWING AT REGISTRATION, Purchase tickets on site at Veterans Booth

noon-1 p.m.: BATTERY OPERATED KIDS’ RACE, Lower Parking Lot; Ages 4-7; bring your own ride

MONDAY, OCT. 14

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: OPEN TRAIL RIDES, All trails; Direct access to Rockhouse/Devil Anse system

All campsites must be cleared/cleaned by noon Monday

SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE, AND EVENTS COULD BE ADDED