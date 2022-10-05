Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Trailfest 1.jpg (copy)

National TrailFest will return to Gilbert this weekend.

 Submitted photo

GILBERT — The National TrailFest will once again take over the streets of Gilbert this weekend, Oct. 6-10.

For over 20 years, National TrailFest has been a premier off-road event for side by side, ATV and dirt bike enthusiasts. Held in Gilbert each October, TrailFest combines a jam-packed schedule of activities with direct trail access to the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. Each year thousands of people pack the town of Gilbert and take part in the fun.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you