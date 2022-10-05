GILBERT — The National TrailFest will once again take over the streets of Gilbert this weekend, Oct. 6-10.
For over 20 years, National TrailFest has been a premier off-road event for side by side, ATV and dirt bike enthusiasts. Held in Gilbert each October, TrailFest combines a jam-packed schedule of activities with direct trail access to the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. Each year thousands of people pack the town of Gilbert and take part in the fun.
More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page or website. Event organizers have released the schedule for the days of the events as follows:
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 a.m.-9 p.m.: Registration and merchandise sales, Larry Joe Harless Community Center
7-10 a.m.: Country style breakfast buffet — $12.99, Larry Joe Harless Community Center
All Day: Vendor Expo, hours vary. Bring vendor cards to registration for prize drawing entry.
All Day: ATV Giveaway Registration, fenced lot across from Foodland.
All Day: Silent Auction, registration area.
Daylight Hours: Open Trail Rides, Rockhouse/Devil Anse/Buffalo Mountain Systems.
9 a.m.-9 p.m.: Annual Fall Festival, Larry Joe Harless Community Center.
9 a.m. (Thursday thru Saturday or until first 100 T-shirt winners are identified): Finding Big Foot on the Rockhouse/Devil Anse Trails (for event pass holders only).
9 a.m. Thursday-7 p.m. Friday: Rockhouse Rocks Scavenger Hunt (for event pass holders only, forms must be turned in by 7 p.m. Friday)
Noon-9 p.m.: Woodcarving-Hobby by Heart, Activity Area 1
2-7 p.m. One Day Only: Little Critters Traveling Petting Zoo, Activity Area 1
5-9 p.m.: Kidz Zone, Euro Bungee, Climbing Wall, Activity Area 3
5-9 p.m.: Smart Axe Axe Throwing, Activity Area 2 (additional charge applies)
6-9 p.m.: Obstacle Course and Drag Strip, Activity Area 1
7-9 p.m.: Vegas Night and Prize Auction, Over $5,000 in free prizes, Larry Joe Harless Community Center Gym.
6-9 p.m.: Live Music: Mark Maynard opening for Hey, Rube!, Activity Area 1 Stage
Friday, Oct. 7
8 a.m.-9 p.m.: Registration and merchandise sales, Larry Joe Harless Community Center.
7-10 a.m.: Country style breakfast buffet — $12.99, Larry Joe Harless Community Center.
All Day: Vendor Expo, hours vary. Bring vendor cards to registration for prize drawing entry.
All Day: ATV Giveway Registration, fenced lot across from Foodland.
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Silent Auction, Registration Area.
Daylight Hours: Open Trail Rides, Rockhouse/Devil Anse/Buffalo Mountain Systems.
9 a.m. through Saturday or until first 100 T-Shirt winners are identified: Finding Big Foot on the Rock House/Devil Anse Trails (for event pass holders only).
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday: Rockhouse Rocks Scavenger Hunt (for event pass holder only, forms must be turned in by 7 p.m. Friday).
Throughout the day: Prize announcements and raffle drawing (do not have to be present to win), Larry Joe Harless Community Center.
9 a.m.-9 p.m.: Annual Fall Festival, Larry Joe Harless Community Center.
Noon-9 p.m.: Hobby by Heart Woodcarving, Activity Area 1.
Noon-Closing: Smart Axe Axe Throwing, Activity Area 2 (Additional Charge Applies).
5-10 p.m.: Kidz Zone, Euro Bungee and Climbing Wall, Activity Area 3.
5 p.m.; 6:30 p.m.; 8 p.m.: Keith Sayers Freestyle Motorcross Show, Activity Area 1.
6-7:30: Live Music: Blue Grass Revival, Gazebo Area.
7-10 p.m.: Live Music: Switch, Activity Area 1 Stage.
7-10 p.m.: Obstacle Course and Drag Strip, Activity Area 1.
Saturday, Oct. 8
8 a.m.-9 p.m.: Registration and merchandise sales, Larry Joe Harless Community Center.
7-10 a.m.: Country style breakfast buffet — $12.99, Larry Joe Harless Community Center.
All Day: Vendor Expo, hours vary. Bring vendor cards to registration for prize drawing entries.
All Day: ATV Giveaway Registration, fenced lot across from Foodland.
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Silent Auction, Registration Area.
Daylight Hours: Open Trail Rides, Rockhouse/Devil Anse/Buffalo Mountain Systems.
9 a.m.-8 p.m. or until first 100 T-Shirt winners are identified: Finding Big Foot on the Rockhouse/Devil Anse Trails (for event pass holders only).
9 a.m.-8 p.m.: Poker Run (Collect up to 5 ribbons on Rockhouse Trail). Begins on Rockhouse Trail and ends at Registration at 8 p.m. best hand and worst hand win prizes (for event pass holders only. Do not have to be present to win).
Throughout Day: Prize announcements and raffle drawing (do not have to be present to win) Larry Joe Harless Community Center.
9 a.m.-9 p.m.: Annual Fall Festival, Larry Joe Harless Community Center.
Noon-9 p.m.: Hobby by Heart Woodcarving, Activity Area 1.
Noon-closing: Smart Axe Axe Throwing (additional charge applies), Activity Area 2.
5-6:15 p.m.: ATV/UTV and Dirt Bike Costume Parade (line up at Gilbert Fire Department by 4:30 p.m.).
5 p.m. ; 6:30 p.m. ; 8 p.m.: Keith Sayers Freestyle Motorcross Show Activity Area 1.
5-10 p.m.: Kidz Zone, Euro Bungee and Climbing Wall Activity Area 3.
7-10 p.m.: Live Music: Two of a Kind, Activity Area 3 Gazebo.
7-8 p.m.: Live Music: John Pantry, Activity Area 1 Stage.
8-10 p.m.: Live Music: Bill Dotson, Activity Area 1 Stage.
8:45 p.m.: ATV giveaway winner announced, Activity Area 1 Stage.
7-10 p.m.: Obstacle Course and Drag Strip, Activity Area 1.
10:30 p.m.: Fireworks Show, Between Activity 2 and 3.