Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GILBERT — Last weekend, the National Trailfest was held in Gilbert for the 20th year. Once again, thousands of trail-riding enthusiasts flocked to the tiny Mingo County town in their ATVs, dirt bikes and side-by-sides. The popular trail riding festival designed to promote the Hatfield McCoy Trails in southern West Virginia was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but made its return in 2021, to the delight of tourists and locals alike.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

Recommended for you