GILBERT — The National Trailfest was held for the 19th consecutive year this past weekend in Gilbert as once again thousands of trail-riding enthusiasts flocked to the tiny Mingo County town in their ATVs, dirt bikes and side-by-sides. According to Gilbert Mayor Vivian Livingood, the 2019 Trailfest was their largest attendance yet as an estimated 6,000 people came to Gilbert over the span of four days for the event. Livingood said the event is a great thing for the town of Gilbert and all of Mingo County and would not be possible without the help of countless workers and volunteers. The Town of Gilbert is already preparing for next year in 2020 and what will be the 20th annual National Trailfest.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.