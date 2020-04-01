The West Virginia National Guard recently delivered personal protection equipment (PPE) to Mingo County Health Department to be distributed to first responders, medical providers, hospital, nursing homes and care centers, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
On Wednesday March 25, masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, coveralls and more were given to the emergency personnel, medical staff, hospital, home care workers, seniors centers, DHHR workers, etc., for the purpose of maintaining Mingo County public health safety during the battle with COVID-19.
The Mingo County Health Department worked closely with the Mingo County Commission and Emergency Management to acquire and distribute the much-needed medical equipment.
Health Department Administrator Keith Blankenship said supplies were distributed to Williamson Memorial Hospital, Mingo County Emergency Management, all of the county’s nursing homes, the county’s clinics and the Department of Health and Human Resources to be given to their CPS workers.
Blankenship said that health providers in Mingo County have tested patients for COVID-19, but all tests have came back negative as of press time.
On Friday, the Williamson Farmer’s Market hosted what they called a “pop-up drive-thru experience” and handed out pre-packed bags of a variety of produce, which was all grown in West Virginia.
Marketing and Nutrition Manager for Williamson Health and Wellness Center Kristin Brewer DeBoard said that they prepared 40 bags full of produce and had sold nearly all 40 as they prepared to wrap up the day.
DeBoard said that they plan on organizing another “pop-up drive-thru” in the coming weeks.