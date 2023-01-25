Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.