The 84th session of the West Virginia Legislature is coming to a close. The last day of the regular session is March 7. To this point of the session, the most controversial bills have revolved around criminal and family law reform, along with a couple bills involving education reforms. I expect many of theses will become law. Each has passed out the House of Delegates
Committee substitute for House Bill 3127 is known as the Tim Tebow bill. This bill allows home-schooled students to participate in extracurricular activities at the public school serving their attendance zone under certain conditions.
Eligibility is limited to participation in interscholastic athletic events and other extracurricular activities at the public secondary school serving the attendance zone in which the student lives. Home-schooled students who leave a member school during the school year are subject to the same transfer protocols that apply to member-to-member transfers. Reasonable fees may be charged to the student to cover the costs of participation in interscholastic athletic events and other extracurricular activities.
Committee substitute for House Bill 4668 creates a misdemeanor crime of trespass for entering a structure that has been condemned without permission, when it is clearly posted that the structure has been condemned and is unfit for human habitation. The maximum penalty for the offense would be a misdemeanor with a fine of $100 and/or confinement for up to six months.
Committee substitute for House Bill 2088 relates to admissibility of certain evidence in a civil action for damages. The bill establishes requirements for admission into evidence in a civil suit whether an injured person was wearing a seatbelt at the time of an accident. This is admissible if the person was killed, the suit alleges the vehicle was defective, or their health care costs exceeded $50,000. Once raised, the defendant has burden to prove by expert testimony that use of the seatbelt would have prevented or reduced injuries.
Committee substitute for House Bill 2646 provides a safe harbor for employers to correct underpayment or nonpayment of wages and benefits due to separated employees.
The use of the term “safe harbor” reflects the sponsors’ desire to promote this bill as providing protections for employers from employees’ actions to collect unpaid wages. Another way to look at this bill is it instills additional hurdles for employees who have not received payment for wages owed them from a prior employer before they can collect what is owed.
When an employee is severed and has not been paid, the employee must — before instigating a lawsuit to collect owed wages and damages — send a written notification to the employer demanding the same. The former employer has seven calendar days upon receipt of a written demand to submit any payments owed. The bill authorizes a class action suit from a group of former employees upon a written demand by all members of the class.
Committee substitute for House Bill 4780 will permit a school-based decision-making council to offer elective courses of instruction on the Bible. This provides that county boards of education may offer to students in grades nine and above an elective social studies course on Hebrew Scriptures, Old Testament of the Bible; New Testament of the Bible; or Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament of the Bible. A student may not be required to use a particular translation of the Hebrew Scriptures or New Testament.
The bill requires a county board to submit to the West Virginia Department of Education the course standards for any elective course offered, including the teacher qualifications and required professional development.
A course offered under this section must follow applicable law and all federal and state guidelines in maintaining religious neutrality and accommodating the diverse religious views, traditions and perspectives of students in the school. A course under this section may not endorse, favor, promote, disfavor or show hostility toward, any particular religion or nonreligious faith or religious perspective. Any county board offering a course must not violate any provision of the U.S. Constitution or federal law, the West Virginia Constitution or any state law, any administrative regulations of the U.S. Department of Education, or any rule of the state board. The state board shall provide guidance to the county boards.
Committee substitute for House Bill 4497 requires an external defibrillator device at any secondary school athlete event. This bill requires the WVSSAC to require that an automated external defibrillator device, and a posted emergency action plan, be present during the duration of all extramural high school or middle school athletic events (including practices) under its control and requires that all school sports personnel be trained in the use of the device. The device must be located as closely to the event as practical. This bill is to be known as “The Alex Miller Law” in honor of Alex Miller, a Roane County football player who collapsed and died during a high school football game.
Thousands of bills pass through the House Chamber in 60 days. It impossible to report on each bill; however, if there are questions about any bill, please feel free to contact me.
Additionally, I would like to thank all the local citizens who have visited the Capitol during the last two weeks. I really enjoy having guests at the Capitol and encourage others to visit when possible.