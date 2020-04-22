While COVID-19 has dominated the state’s headlines in recent weeks, the Legislature has remained busy with virtual interim meetings and phone conferences. The meetings and conversations have centered around the upcoming 85th Legislature and things that hoped to be accomplished. A few of things which are being looked at this summer are as follows:
- The governor’s power and authority during a State of Emergency. In the context of the current coronavirus pandemic, the interim group will analyze the statutes regarding the powers/authority of the governor in a declared “state of emergency” and the newly created Resiliency Board to determine if the structure and authority provided is adequate to efficiently and effectively address any future pandemic or other public disaster and, if not, what statutory modifications are needed to accomplish that goal.
- A review of judicial workload with studies and determinations of where judges need to be added or reduced. The objective is to create a regular review every 10 years. It would be similar to legislative redistricting. There would also be a determination whether to do this in conjunction with legislative redistricting, or in the year following, or, alternatively, at some other time. The revisions of the family court and circuit court circuits should be identical and uniform.
- A review of human trafficking. The Legislature will begin assessing the impact of human trafficking and considering the factors in which someone could end up being trafficked.
- Paid Family Leave. Last session, H.B. 4189 proposed 12 weeks paid family leave for state government employees (including county BOE) after exhausting available annual, sick, personal leave in cases of the birth or adoption placement of a child. The employee would be required to provide notice to employer if foreseeable of the leave which would be limited to 12 weeks during any 12-month period.
- Rewriting the West Virginia Criminal Code. This work group (of which I am a part of) has been asked to assess and address the current state of the West Virginia Criminal Code, beginning with the topic of crime classification and sentencing guidelines. Some of the stated goals for the group are to eliminate unnecessary, inconsistent or unlawful provisions in the current code; revise existing language and structure to make the law easier to understand and apply; and ensure that criminal offenses and legal rules are cohesive and relate to one another in a consistent and rational manner.
On another topic, many of you may know that I serve as an assistant prosecutor in Mingo County and Williamson’s City Attorney. Given COVID-19, and the nature of which we currently operate, many things have changed regarding both. For instance, we have been restricted regular public meetings and various court hearings in the last month.
While it may seem as things have come to a stand still (and in many ways they have) it is important to know that these two government agencies continue operate and work hard for the area during these trying times. Many of the actions of both go unreported and unnoticed but should be commended.
Lastly, I receive a lot of questions concerning the court’s docket and when courts will reopen to begin hearing cases. As of now, the West Virginia Supreme Court has cancelled most hearings until May 1, 2020. Very few hearings are moving forward at this point. Only emergency proceedings required to protect the immediate health or safety of a party or the community are being held.
The court has suspended certain rules and restrictions to allow many hearings to proceed by telephone and video conference. Here is the link to entire order related to the court hearings between now and May 1, 2020. http://www.courtswv.gov/public-resources/press/releases/2020-releases/april3_20.pdf
I have always tried to be transparent and count it an honor to represent the 20th District. As your Delegate, I look forward to updating my constituents periodically and to provide the most transparent information possible. Please feel free to contact me directly at Nathan@ferrellandbrown.com or by phone at 304-340-3126 or 304-235-5674. My door is always open and please stay safe.