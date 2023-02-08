NASHVILLE, TN — What started as an intriguing lesson in history class for one half of this duo has turned into an already award-winning concept for a television show centered around the Battle of Blair Mountain.
Whitni Resides and Mark Brown met through an acting class in Nashville. Resides said she learned about the mine wars in a high school class and images for a dramatized show immediately began flooding her mind. She said she kicked the idea around for years, always expecting to see someone else run with the same idea — but that never happened.
“When I was back in high school, my AP macroeconomics teacher put a documentary,” Resides said. “I think he was maybe wanting to just entertain us for the day, but I’m so thankful to him for putting on this documentary because he put on a documentary about the Battle of Blair Mountain and the mine wars. I remember sitting there watching it, just being mesmerized by everything.”
Resides had shared this idea with Brown, and he said the project brought him as much excitement as it had her. During the lockdown for COVID-19, the two decided to finally pursue the idea and went to work through a digital writer’s room meeting with other creatives to form the pitch and write the pilot episode for, “Redneck Army.”
“This is a one hour serialized drama that’s inspired by the Battle of Blair Mountain,” Brown said. “We’re taking a look at what happened in 1920, 1921 when miners there in Mingo County tried to join the United Mine Workers and, as had been the case for years and years, the mine owners responded by bringing in hired thugs, firing miners, throwing families out of their homes. This time, the miners stood up and said no and you had a long series of events beginning with the Matewan Massacre and Sid Hatfield’s assassination.”
The show centers around both historical figures and characters inspired by what happened to real people at the time of the mine wars.
“Our leading protagonist is a historical figure, it’s William Blizzard who did in fact lead the miners march for Battle of Blair Mountain back in 1921,” Resides said. “He is mainly who we follow during this entire crazy show. He is somebody who was a real person, actually led the battle, but a few of the other main characters are people that we fictionalized — however, everything that happens in our show happened to somebody at that point in time in West Virginia.”
Brown said the show focuses not only on the struggles of the miners at the time, but also of all citizens of the state who were struggling at the time.
“When you really start getting into what happened to women in the area, child labor, we really felt it was kind of important to try to tell the whole story,” Brown said. “It’s not just Bill, it’s not just Sid, it’s not just Don Chaffin. It was their wives and their kids.”
The pair have a pitch deck prepared with plans for a one-hour serialized television drama. They have outlined three seasons worth of content, and have completed a script for the pilot episode which they are now taking around the competition circuit.
“Redneck Army” is currently the number five television pilot on The Black List, the premiere showcase for unproduced television and film scripts. The pair also won Outstanding Drama Script at the Catalyst Content Festival, sponsored by The Academy for Television Arts and Sciences.
The two are set to visit the Matewan area this spring to shoot a sizzle reel, described by Brown as an extended trailer for the series. They’ve been working with locals and state officials on this project, including workers at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum. Brown said he feels it’s important to showcase history of this kind, especially with the way the 1920’s is portrayed through “Great Gatsby” and other works of media currently available.
“We’re both big into forgotten history and trying to tell those stories that people don’t hear,” Brown said. “There’s a whole side to this kind of romanticized view that a lot of us have of the 1920s that’s really interesting, but it’s really bloody.”
The show is currently in pre-production and being shopped to networks. Both Resides and Brown said they are hopeful the series will be picked up.
“For me, the biggest takeaway is that Mark and I are obviously very passionate about this story and getting to tell it, and we’re going to work so hard in being able to get this show made,” Resides said. “To be able to tell this story and shed light to what happened in West Virginia in the 1920s. The big point for me is that with the sizzle reel later this year we get to bring this story home and keep working on bringing this story home to West Virginia.”
