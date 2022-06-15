WILLIAMSON — A mural project from a local artist has been completed, bringing a bright pop of colors to downtown Williamson.
Hannah Buskirk began the project in March after being awarded $7,191 in grant funding through the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History for the project.
“I’m honored to be able to create this mural, and I would like to thank the community for your encouragement and support during the entire process,” Buskirk said after completion. “I hope this work of public art encourages people to slow down and appreciate the beauty all around them.”
Buskirk chose Williamson for this project after attending an artist networking event in the area.
“I met Jim Pajarillo at one of his art meetings, and he was telling me about this art grant, so I applied and I actually got one,” Buskirk said. “This grant was to kind of help the community recover from COVID, inspire them by bringing more color into the town.”
Buskirk has done other mural work in Logan, where she resides. She said this project is her first for Williamson and that she is open to the possibility of more.
“This mural is a testament to well-executed networking, determination and what happens when a talented artist takes advantage of an opportunity to succeed,” Pajarillo said. “Thank you to Hannah for bringing your talents to Williamson. This is a landmark moment for public art in our region, and I know this will lead to a greater arts presence in our town.”
Buskirk said people are encouraged to take photos and share the mural on social media. The mural is located on the side of the building that houses Next Step Legal and Downtown Yoga.
“Help us celebrate Williamson’s brand new mural by including #LoveWilliamson in all of your social media posts with pictures of the mural,” Buskirk said.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
Other work by Buskirk can be viewed on her art Facebook page, Mothposs Studio, or at her website mothposs.com.