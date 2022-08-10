Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — Several events that were postponed in the past few weeks have rescheduled dates coming up this month.

The city of Williamson has set a new date for its Red, White and Slide event, and is also working to expand the activities offered.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you