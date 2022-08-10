WILLIAMSON — Several events that were postponed in the past few weeks have rescheduled dates coming up this month.
WILLIAMSON — Several events that were postponed in the past few weeks have rescheduled dates coming up this month.
The city of Williamson has set a new date for its Red, White and Slide event, and is also working to expand the activities offered.
The event will now take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 27. Event coordinator Tonya Webb said the new date would put more of a focus on the event being a back-to-school bash, of sorts.
“I think it would be a great way and a fun way for the kids to end their summer officially,” Webb said.
Webb also said she had found a company in Huntington to partner with, which would offer a foam party, inflatables and other activities at the event. The city approved spending $500 for the services from the company.
The event was postponed from July 4 after the fatal officer-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky.
Webb said cancellation of the event also allowed representatives of the city to assist both Pike and Floyd counties as needed while they recover from the incident.
“We just felt like it wouldn’t be right for the city to celebrate at such a sad time,” Webb said. “They’re just our neighboring county with Pike County, and a lot of our first responders wanted to be available to go assist them and attend funerals and things like that.”
The Tug Valley Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has also set a new date for its Flicks on First event, which was postponed due to rain.
The event will feature a showing of The Little Mermaid at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The film will be projected on the side of City Insurance on First Avenue in Williamson. Admission is free, but there will be concessions and some food truck vendors.
The event will also have a special guest Mermaid Princess for photos with the kids and to do face painting for $5 per child.
In other news, the back-to-school yard sale event for the City of Williamson was canceled this past weekend due to heavy rain in the forecast. Webb said the city hopes to reschedule this vendor event for sometime in the fall.
“It doesn’t appear that the weather forecast is going to change for the weekend, and since a lot of people are still without water and recovering from the previous floods, we have decided to cancel this event,” Webb said last week. “While we are saddened by having to cancel, we want the best for our vendors and community and feel this is the appropriate course of action. We may try to plan one for the fall, so be sure to follow the City of Williamson’s Facebook page.”
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
