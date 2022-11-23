Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

police BLOX icon 7.jpg
Metro Creative

WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the US 119 Drug Task Force made several arrests last week from an investigation spanning nearly two years. The investigation, according to the release, was aimed at a drug trafficking organization allegedly operating in and around Mingo County.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you