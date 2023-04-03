Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MINGO COUNTY — A multi-billion-dollar clean ammonia production facility is advancing in Mingo County with anticipated construction beginning in 2024, Adams Fork Energy, LLC, CNX Resources Corp. and other partners announced on Monday.

According to a press release, Adams Fork Energy Plant will be the largest clean ammonia facility in U.S. and an anchor project in ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub application.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

