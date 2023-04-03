MINGO COUNTY — A multi-billion-dollar clean ammonia production facility is advancing in Mingo County with anticipated construction beginning in 2024, Adams Fork Energy, LLC, CNX Resources Corp. and other partners announced on Monday.
According to a press release, Adams Fork Energy Plant will be the largest clean ammonia facility in U.S. and an anchor project in ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub application.
The Adams Fork Energy clean ammonia project, jointly developed by Adams Fork Energy, LLC and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, is expected to have initial annual ammonia production capacity of 2,160,000 metric tons, with optional additional production capacity.
Project developers entered into a strategic partnership with CNX, one of the lowest carbon intensive natural gas producers in the lowest emissions basin in the United States, to provide fuel and carbon sequestration services.
The project is expected to support 2,000 well-paying construction jobs, including pipefitters and electrical workers, as well as generate significant tax revenues and capital investment for underserved Mingo County. The planned facility is also located on a reclaimed coal mining site near Gilbert Creek further aligning the project with the White House’s Justice40 Initiative.
Adams Fork is an anchor project in the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub’s (ARCH2) application to the U.S. Department of Energy. ARCH2 is a regional hub bringing together private industry, state and local government, academic and technology institutions, NGOs, and community organizations across the Northern Appalachian region including West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. According to a press release, the region is the ideal location for a clean hydrogen hub due to its unique access to ample low-cost natural gas feedstock, end-user demand, workforce and technology capability, and carbon sequestration potential.
“The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continue to deliver for West Virginia. Today’s announcement of plans for a clean ammonia production facility in Mingo County will help ensure the Mountain State continues to be a leader in American energy innovation and support good paying, West Virginia energy jobs. This project, planned for a reclaimed coal mining site near Gilbert Creek, honors our legacy as America’s energy powerhouse while keeping an eye on the future as we work to bring an Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub to West Virginia. I applaud the cooperation it took to bring this project to Mingo County and look forward to seeing the benefits it brings to the community, economy, and our energy security,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin via a press release.
“Since I’ve been Governor, it has been my top priority to ensure Southern West Virginia has the resources to grow economically, and that is why this announcement brings me so much joy,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said. “I’m incredibly proud that the Adams Fork Energy plant will become the largest clean ammonia facility in the country. I’m confident they will be a champion in this emerging field and help our Southern West Virginia communities flourish for decades to come. It’s a testament to the great things that can be accomplished when we all work together to build a brighter future for all West Virginians, while never forgetting our hard-working coal miners and the hard work they do every day.”
According to a press release, Adams Fork has received significant federal, state, and local bipartisan support, and is expected to displace more than 2.7 million metric tons per year of CO2 equivalent or more than 580,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven annually.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.