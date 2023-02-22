Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

RAGLAND — A Norfolk Southern train was derailed early Friday morning following a mudslide in the Ragland area.

A massive mudslide in the early morning hours slammed into a two-story residence, which then crashed into the train which was hauling a number of cars full of coal, according to reports from emergency services.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

