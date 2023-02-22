RAGLAND — A Norfolk Southern train was derailed early Friday morning following a mudslide in the Ragland area.
A massive mudslide in the early morning hours slammed into a two-story residence, which then crashed into the train which was hauling a number of cars full of coal, according to reports from emergency services.
The homeowner, Sarah Jackson, was visiting her father and not inside the residence when the mountain gave way and destroyed the home. The slide also destroyed several vehicles owned by Jackson and her neighbors.
Two other homes were also heavily damaged, according to Mingo County Emergency Director Doug Goolsby.
Goolsby said the owners of one of the other homes were at work at the time of the slide, with two occupants of the third home having to be evacuated a short time after the event. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
The collision between the Jackson house and train resulted in the derailment of several cars and left Norfolk Southern work crews to clean up the aftermath throughout the day on Friday, Goolsby said.
Goolsby said the families were evacuated to the Connelly Baptist Church in Delbarton. The Red Cross was called in to assist the families displaced by the accident.
The mudslide was caused by the storms that led to flooding across the county Thursday night into Friday.
