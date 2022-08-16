Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Students from Marshall University’s School of Medicine and School of Pharmacy traveled to eastern Kentucky to provide relief after floods devastated the region late last month.

Members of the Marshall Medical Outreach administered vaccines for tetanus and hepatitis A and administered medical and mental health checkups for residents affected by the flooding.

