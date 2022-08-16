HUNTINGTON — Students from Marshall University’s School of Medicine and School of Pharmacy traveled to eastern Kentucky to provide relief after floods devastated the region late last month.
Members of the Marshall Medical Outreach administered vaccines for tetanus and hepatitis A and administered medical and mental health checkups for residents affected by the flooding.
Mindy Sharon, a fourth-year medical student originally from Boston, believes the team’s impact was more than the physical care they provided, but simply the act of showing up and caring.
“Whenever we talked to patients, we gave them an avenue to talk and be heard, and to share their experiences over the last week or so. I think that was the most impactful for me over the day,” Sharon said.
While students like Sharon were experiencing the incident through the eyes of their patients, others like Zachary Davis, an eastern Kentucky native, saw it through the eyes of his friends and family members.
Davis is originally from Hindman, Kentucky, and is a resident physician with Marshall Health. He has signed a contract to begin practicing there after he graduates in June. Davis said he has multiple friends and distant relatives whose houses had been destroyed by the flooding.
“It felt like I was on both sides of the coin,” Davis said.
Davis said he was able to mediate between the students who were visitors to the region and those who live there.
“It really just meant a lot more being able to provide that service and bridge the gap between the medical side of things, but also knowing the specific needs of the people in the region,” Davis said.
Stacey Stamper is a third-year pharmacy student and another eastern Kentucky native who joined the effort. She and Davis both understood how tight-knit and resilient these communities are.
This resiliency was something spotted by Sharon during her time in the area.
“I was so impressed with how strong they were. … They are just so set on recovering and rebuilding,” Sharon said.
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to counties in the region flooded after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in just 48 hours last month. At least 37 people died in the flooding, according to The Associated Press.