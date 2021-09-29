CHARLESTON — The 2021 Mrs. West Virginia America, Cydney Fields, recently presented checks to two West Virginia victim-serving agencies to support the work of survivors of abuse — the WV Child Advocacy Network and the WV Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
A Mingo County native, Fields is a social worker who has worked statewide and nationally, educating others through training, policy development and public awareness events about the impact of violence on adults and children. She specializes in rural community resource development by understanding the challenges faced by those living in areas where access to resources are limited.
“As a social worker, I am driven to inspire hope and promote safety for others. As Mrs. West Virginia, I want to take that same passion and use it to uplift the voices of those that often go unheard,” Fields said. “I am grateful to know that with these individual donations to WVCADV and WVCAN, coupled with the work of others like me, West Virginia adult and child victims of violence can live in a safer state.”
West Virginia’s children face several obstacles, as most are unvaccinated, with disruptions to their schedules from quarantines and uncertainty with caregivers’ stress — in addition to the prevalence of abuse and neglect. According to Darkness to Light, one in 10 children will be sexually abused by their 18th birthday.
“West Virginia’s 21 child advocacy centers have continued to work day-in and day-out to restore the lives of child survivors of abuse, despite facing impending federal funding cuts. Now, more than ever, we need leaders like Mrs. West Virginia to stand up for children and to safeguard them against abuse and neglect,” said Kate Flack, CEO of the WV Child Advocacy Network.
Joyce Yedlosky, team coordinator for the WV Coalition Against Domestic Violence said, “We thank Cydney for choosing domestic violence and child abuse awareness as her Mrs. West Virginia platform. This generous donation and the awareness she is raising will impact survivor safety and help make West Virginia a Safer State of Family.”
This money was raised during the recent state pageant through the “Fabulous Face Competition” by all contestants vying for the title of Mrs./Miss West Virginia titles. Half of the proceeds from this competition was split between the winners’ causes of choice and the other half going to Victoria’s Voice Foundation — the national philanthropy for Mrs. West Virginia. They provide education and support to those with substance use disorder by the promotion of naloxone and harm reduction.
Fields and her husband, Sfc. Joshua Fields, live in Scott Depot with their daughter Isabella and son Maddox. Fields earned her bachelor’s and master’s in social work from Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, and is a licensed graduate social worker with WVCADV.