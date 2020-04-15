A four-month project is under way to stripe more than 546 roadway miles of state-maintained highways in the seven counties of Highway District 12: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin and Pike, according to a news release.
Work began in Floyd County on April 4 and moved to Knott County on April 5, laying waterborne paint for yellow lines, white lines and edge lines.
Additional announcements will be made as work progresses.
Weather permitting, and subject to change, the county order for the project until completion is Knott, back to finish Floyd, Letcher, Pike, Martin, Johnson and Lawrence.
Mike Blevins, D12 engineer technologist, said each location is “what we call a moving work zone.” The striping process is a slow-moving operation; the equipment moves at a pace of 10-12 miles per hour. The contractor will make adequate stops throughout the work zone to allow traffic to pass in a safe manner so as not to track the wet paint.
“We ask motorists to please follow the signage directions on the contractor’s vehicles. Stay off the freshly painted lines to minimize tracking,” Blevins said.
“If a vehicle does get on the striping and gets paint on their vehicle, try to wash it off as soon as possible. This is water-based paint and should be easy to remove, but it dries quickly.”
According to Sara George, D12 information officer, many people have inquired recently about re-striping roadways.
“This is routine maintenance,” she said, “but it comes at an important time, for sure. Especially when it’s dark or visibility is low because of fog or rain, it is difficult to judge whether you are staying in your lane. Freshly painted edge lines and centerlines definitely help.”
George explained that re-striping is done statewide on a rotating basis so that all roads get new painted stripes at a minimum of every three years. The amount of this year’s low-bid contract is $1,052,802.27. Oglesby Construction of Norwalk, Ohio, is the contractor.
The list of specific routes for Pike County is included below:
PIKE COUNTY ROADS STRIPING LIST
State Primary 6” line
n US 23 from Letcher County line to just before KY 610; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n US 23 from KY 1426 at Holiday Inn Express to Mossy Bottom bridge; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n US 119S connector from US 119 to Harvey Street in Williamson; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n US 119 from US 23 at Buckley’s Creek to just before KY 1426, Town Mountain Road; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n US 119 from just before the Raccoon exit to West Virginia state line; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n US 460 from Floyd County line to Virginia state line at Mouthcard; yellow, white, and edge lines.
State Primary and Secondary 4” line
n KY 122 from KY 610 to KY 2167; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n KY 194 from Sycamore Road on Lower Johns Creek to Virginia state line; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 194S from Freeburn to West Virginia state line just past Camp Creek; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n KY 292 from US 119 to Martin County line; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n KY 468 from KY 3220 (old US 119) to KY 612; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n KY 632 from KY 194 to Blackberry Fork; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n KY 632 from Dick’s Knob Road to KY 194; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n KY 1056 from KY 3419 to just before KY 310 (Toler Road); yellow, white, and edge lines.
n KY 1426 from US 23 at Baird Avenue in Pikeville to through the US 119 interchange at Bent Branch; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 1460 from US 460 at East Shelbiana through Chloe Road through the US 23 interchange north of the Pikeville Cut-Thru; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 3174 (new US 460) from the US 23 interchange to KY 195 overpass (Marrowbone); yellow, white, and edge lines.
n KY 3218XX from the intersection with Airport Road at the top of the hill to KY 2061, Cowpen Road; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n KY 3496 from the US 23 intersection at the Kentucky Blood Center to Baird Avenue; yellow, white, and edge lines.
Rural Secondary 4” line
n KY 194 from Floyd County line to Sycamore Road at Gulnare; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 195 from KY 197 to KY 611; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 199 from just past Grant’s Branch to KY 1056; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 292 from Upper Stringtown Road to US 119 at Goody; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 468 from KY 612 to KY 292; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 881 from US 119 to John Young Branch/Rye Straw Branch; yellow, white, and edge lines.
n KY 1426 from KY 3417 to US 23; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 1441 from US 460 at Millard to just past the turn up Lower Pompey; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 1469 from Letcher County line to KY 3414; white and edge lines.
n KY 1789 from US 460 to end of state maintenance; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 2169 from KKY 194 to KY 1426; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 3154 from Meathouse Fork to KY 3220; white and edge lines.
n KY 3154S from beginning of state maintenance to KY 3154; white and edge lines.
n KY 3227 from US 23 for a distance of 1.576 miles; yellow and edge lines.
n KY 3414 from beginning of state maintenance to KY 1469; white and edge lines.
n KY 3417 from KY 1426 to KY 1384; white and edge lines.
n KY 3419 from KY 194 to KY 1056; white and edge lines.
n KY 3527 from US 23 to KY 610; white and edge lines.