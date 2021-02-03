WILLIAMSON — New deputy Cpl. Allen Mounts was appointed to chief field deputy in Mingo County last week. The decision was announced on the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. Mounts was chosen to serve the vacancy by new Sheriff Joe Smith, who had served as the chief field deputy under previous Sheriff James Smith.
“Cpl. Mounts has the experience and job knowledge to help Sheriff Joe Smith lead your Mingo County Sheriff’s Department in the direction we feel will best serve the citizens of Mingo County,” the post read. “Our goal is to provide the citizens of Mingo Co. with the most active and visible Sheriffs Department that we can.”