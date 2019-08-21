WILLIAMSON - An official ribbon cutting was held for the historic Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Businessmen Dr. Donovan "Dino" Beckett, Murphy Poindexter and Jody Gooslin purchased the hotel in the spring from local attorney Mark Mitchell.
The hotel, which is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1925.
Many famous people have stayed at the hotel throughout the years, including former U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Among the other celebrities who lodged and made public appearances at the hotel were First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt; movie actors Greer Garson and Paul Newman; musicians June Carter-Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Loretta Lynn, Merle Travis, Conway Twitty and Hank Williams, Jr.; and world champion boxer Jack Dempsey.
The five-story building has more than 80 rooms. They are currently hosting many tourists and Hatfield McCoy Trail Riders, but want the hotel to turn into a community cornerstone.
For more information, visit mountaineerhotel.com.