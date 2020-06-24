The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the most recent winner of the Spotlight Business award on their Facebook page this past week, as Mountain State Harley-Davidson was recognized for their service to the Tug Valley area.
“Mountain State HD continues to be an active part of our communities by hosting various events throughout the year. Over the past year this crew has hosted a community trick or treat evening, BBQ cook-off, free Christmas gift wrapping, motorcycle ride to benefit the The Underprivileged Children Foundation, and most recently a much needed, successful blood drive with the American Red Cross,” the post read. “That’s just a few of the events this business has hosted, plus they are always coming up with new ways to give back to their area. MSHD is also a believer in the idea of supporting fellow chamber members and local businesses any time they can.”
Executive Director Randall Sanger presented the Harley-Davidson crew with a sign to display in their business, which is located at 61 Preece Bottom Road, Delbarton, off U.S. 119. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.