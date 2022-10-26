DELBARTON — Excitement filled the air Saturday as spectators witnessed the inaugural races at Almost Heaven Motor Sports Park in Twin Branch.
The long-awaited day in southern West Virginia was nearly a decade in the making. During the opening of the park Saturday, there were an estimated 200 racers to cross the full concrete track and thousands of spectators in attendance.
Tom Wilson, the owner, operator and promoter of the project, said the next event at the track is scheduled for this weekend to celebrate Halloween. The structure of the first event was to get some cars across the strip to prepare it for more professional races.
“The biggest thing is getting enough cars down the track this coming weekend to get rubber on the surface,” Wilson said. “It makes it a lot faster treading cars if we can get a layer of rubber down.”
The project at Twin Branch has been in the works since 2015, when the ribbon was cut for the project. Wilson said he became involved about four years ago after submitting a proposal to the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority.
Wilson works on other tracks in states across the country. He said this track and its races will be International Hot Rod Association certified. Emergency services will also be on site at every event.
Wilson said the track will have a huge impact for the area, both economically and in promoting street safety.
“I get more out of picking the community up than I do the racing itself,” Wilson said. “I can see that Mingo has been struggling for a good, long time. They don’t have the amenities and all of the bells and whistles that Logan has, so I’m focusing most of my efforts on the Mingo County end. Mingo loses out because people stop at Pikeville, Kentucky or Logan. Mingo’s been skipped every time, so I’m just glad I could bring something to a community that will appreciate something that hasn’t been.”
Wilson said after closing for this season, the hope is to have the park reopened in April 2023 for the first full season of events. He said the park has a family-friendly focus, as it is alcohol-free. Wilson said he has the lease on the park for the next 12 years and hopes to continue to see the project grow and to add more to the space over that time.
Information on events can be found on the Twin Branch Motorsports Park Facebook page.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.