JUSTICE — A mother and son are facing drug charges after an investigation by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, according to magistrate court records.
According to the complaints, deputies along with the U.S. Marshal’s CUFFED taskforce made the arrests at a home in Justice on June 30.
According to the complaint, Stacy Stacey, 45, reportedly possessed a number of Neurontin packaged in small plastic baggies inside of an orange pill bottle. Officers also found a scale near where the Neurontin was found.
According to the complaint, Nathan Stacey, 22, reportedly possessed a white substance identified as meth, an off-white substance identified as heroin and scales. Both powder substances were also reportedly packaged in multiple small plastic baggies. Nathan also reportedly had $800 in cash.
Stacy Stacey is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.
Nathan Stacey is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. He is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond.