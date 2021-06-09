MATEWAN — The Town of Matewan conducted its municipal election for mayor and town council on Tuesday, June 8.
On the ballot for mayor were two candidates: incumbent Matt Moore, who was appointed mayor in December following the resignation of longtime mayor Sheila Kessler, and David Hatfield.
Moore defeated his challenger in a landslide as he garnered 147 votes compared to 15 for Hatfield.
"I'm really excited, I'm glad that the public had the confidence in me to put me in place and I'm excited to work it looks like with a whole new council and hopefully keep us moving forward, and that's what this whole thing is about," Moore said.
Moore had previously served as a councilman for the town since 2017 and is an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Williamson. Hatfield is the owner of the Historic Matewan House Bed and Breakfast and a former engineer for Norfolk Southern.
Eleven individuals filed for council positions and the top five vote-getters were chosen. All of the newly elected council members will bring fresh faces to the town government as they are all fire time members of the council. The vote totals from the council race were as follows:
- Angela Gooslin-112
- Marsha Lester-Lockard-117
- Francine Jones-56
- Michael Dotson-117
- Bill Sutterlin-11
- Grant Conley-39
- Larry Ross-72
- Sheila Kessler-24
- Kathy McCoy-29
- Jeff Hatfield-31
- Tonya Jones-96
Crystal Moore, wife of Mayor Matt Moore, is the incumbent town recorder and was unopposed in seeking re-election to the position. She amassed 152 votes.