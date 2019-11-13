WILLIAMSON — The Moore Chrysler car dealership held a ribbon-cutting for the opening of Team Moore’s new service department building Tuesday, Nov. 5, in West Williamson. The service building is full of brand new, state-of-the-art equipment as they have made around $500,000 in improvements, according to service manager Ben Hannah.
The improvements include an 18,000-pound lift that gives them the ability to service large commercial work trucks, a new Hunter mount and balance machine and a new Hunter alignment machine.
Hannah said that any vehicle brought down to the department for anything will receive a free quick alignment check.
To make an appointment call 304-235-8040 and ask for Hannah or Chandler Fluty.
The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce orchestrated the ribbon cutting. Also in attendance was Michael Browning, a representative for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, and Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield.