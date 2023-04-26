Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Gov. Jim Justice said he’s not concerned that Rep. Alex Mooney has picked up the support of more than two dozen West Virginia lawmakers as he seeks to unseat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Justice, a Republican, has yet to enter the 2024 race, but has hinted at a potential run on numerous occasions. Friday, Politico reported that Justice will make his Senate bid official during an event planned at The Greenbrier resort on Thursday.

