DINGESS — Mingo County schools announced Aug. 11 that mold had been detected in some classrooms at Dingess Elementary School.
The school system released a statement that said cleanup efforts were underway for at least five classrooms.
“The Mingo County School District is responding to the appearance of mold in five rooms of the Dingess Elementary School,” the statement said. “The mold, caused by dampness and a roof leak, will be eradicated by a commercial water damage response service.”
The statement said a cleaning company had been brought in to assess the situation the previous day, and that cleanup was expected to begin Aug. 12.
“Any affected carpets, rugs or other items, as appropriate or necessary will be removed and replaced,” the statement said. “This is the process normally followed. The district tries to take a comprehensive approach to clean, disinfect and to address conditions in hopes of preventing reoccurrences. District officials are also following recommendations of the Mingo County Health Department.”
There is no indication that the start of school will be delayed for Dingess Elementary staff or students, according to the announcement.
Maintenance Director William Hensley also provided an update on the roof damage at Dingess Elementary during the Mingo County Board of Education meeting Aug. 8. He said a tree had fallen on the school a few weeks before, and that upgrades to the roof were already in motion before the tree had fallen.
“We did have a structural engineer come out and look at that, and they didn’t see anything that would hinder us from having school or proceeding with the Dingess roof renovations. We already had quotes for the metal part of the roof.”
Hensley said the metal part of the roof is going to be power washed and recoated in a silicon-based coating. He said the wooden parts of the roof will have about two feet of rotted wood cut off of each side and some problem areas repaired before being covered in metal.
Hensley said there had been some leaks in the roof during the summer closure this year, so several ceiling tiles also had to be replaced. He said the new coating on the roof should also take care of the leaks.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
