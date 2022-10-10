KERMIT — Kermit PK-8 was in remote learning for at least four days due to mold found in the school.
The issue was first reported by the Mingo County Board of Education last week on its Facebook page, when Kermit entered remote learning for Thursday so air quality tests could be completed.
“The Mingo County School District is continuing to respond to reported issues of mold at Kermit PK8,” the school system said in a statement. “A restoration company was contracted and has conducted multiple air quality tests within the school. Utilizing an outdoor sample as the baseline, one room was found to have elevated results. While the results are higher than normal, it is still considered safe for occupancy, according to industry standards.”
According to multiple posts on the school’s page, work has been continuing to clean up the mold and to do repeat testing of the air quality.
“Those areas have and are continuing to be cleaned and sealed,” one statement said. “The Mingo County Schools Facility Department, in collaboration with the West Virginia Department of Education, is working to prevent any further issues.”
Restoration 1 put air scrubbers in the classroom that had an elevated level of allergen spores. The Mingo County Schools Maintenance Department also cleaned HVAC units, air vents and replaced ceiling tiles at Kermit PK-8 last week.
“The Mingo County Health Department went through the air quality report with Mingo County Schools Central Office Staff,” a statement said. “A Mechanical Engineer and HVAC Technician with the West Virginia Department of Education with the Office of School Operations were at Kermit PK-8 doing an indoor air quality inspection. They are working on a report to maximize the air quality at the school.”
It was announced over the weekend that the school would continue remote learning status for Monday and Tuesday this week, and that the system would announce if more days in remote learning were needed.
“New air quality tests and other sample collections will be completed by [Monday] afternoon,” the updated statement said. “Lab results are expected on Tuesday. The results will be published and an announcement will be made regarding a return to in person learning.”
Parents were more critical of the response to the mold found in Dingess PK-8 at the start of the school year after seeing the system’s response to the situation at Kermit, as Dingess students were sent to start the school year before air quality test results were received.
Repairs were made at Dingess from a tree that fell on the facility during the summer and from roofing issues causing a leak in the school, but parents have expressed concern that not enough was done to clean all of the mold out of that school.
Parents also noted the results of the Kermit PK-8 air quality tests were released to the public, while the report done at Dingess in August has not yet been released.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.