Kermit PK-8 in Mingo County.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

KERMIT — Kermit PK-8 was in remote learning for at least four days due to mold found in the school.

The issue was first reported by the Mingo County Board of Education last week on its Facebook page, when Kermit entered remote learning for Thursday so air quality tests could be completed.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

