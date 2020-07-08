Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAMSON — Living Water Childcare and Learning Center in downtown Williamson received a visit from Keys Kids’ Market mobile market Thursday. All enrolled children ages 2 and older in attendance were able to go outside and look at the mobile market and learn the importance of healthy eating. Each child received a free bag featuring various produce items free of charge. Parents and community members were also permitted to purchase boxes of the fresh produce for $20 each or $7 for SNAP participants.