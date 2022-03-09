HARTS — New Line Cagefighting is set to return to the Harts Community Center March 12.
This event will be the second that promoter Keith Noe has held in Harts. Noe first brought his promotion to the area in November.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Noe said. “It’s a lot more exciting to be at these things in person than it is on TV. It’s definitely a really cool experience and the atmosphere is really fun. The fighters, there is so much respect and sportsmanship in the ring.”
Noe said there are nearly 20 fights scheduled, including a bout featuring Lincoln County Assessor Jereme Browning. Browning, who is from Harts, will have a rematch against Jared Conn of Kentucky.
Noe said the March show will showcase mainly mixed martial arts, along with boxing and kickboxing. On the card will be another native son of Harts, Mikey “The Viking” Mitchell, who will make his anticipated return to competition in a heavyweight boxing showdown with Jared Burns.
Michael Watts, the current New Line Cagefighting champion in kickboxing from Chapmanville, will be making his MMA debut.
Ticketing and other information can be found by visiting New Line Championship Boxing & Cagefighting on Facebook.