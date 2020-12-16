GOODY, Ky. — A mission group from just outside of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, made their first trip to Pike County this past week to host a drive-thru clothing and toy giveaway for area children and families in need.
Putting Prayers to Action, a 501c3 nonprofit group in Big Clifty, Kentucky, conducted the giveaway Dec. 8 at the Southside Mall in Goody.
Pastor James Justice of the East Point Fellowship Church in Aflex had previously done some mission work with the group and organized for them to hold a giveaway in his community of Pike County ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Justice along with other volunteers from the church assisted Putting Prayers to Action with the well-attended giveaway. By the end of the night, a total 418 vehicles had driven through the event.