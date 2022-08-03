Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Billion Dollar Beauties will host its Miss King Coal Beauty Pageant on Saturday, Sept. 10, in the second floor of the Williamson Fire Department, 104 4th Ave.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to be directing the 49th annual Miss King Coal Beauty Pageant,” said Gretchen Hensley. “We have been involved in the pageant industry for over 30 years and are honored to carry on the tradition.”

