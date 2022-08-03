WILLIAMSON — Billion Dollar Beauties will host its Miss King Coal Beauty Pageant on Saturday, Sept. 10, in the second floor of the Williamson Fire Department, 104 4th Ave.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to be directing the 49th annual Miss King Coal Beauty Pageant,” said Gretchen Hensley. “We have been involved in the pageant industry for over 30 years and are honored to carry on the tradition.”
Hensley said pageants like this provide a way for individuals to build public speaking and other valuable skills.
“We are offering an outlet for our area kids/women to build their self esteem, be able to speak elegantly in a group setting and to fellowship with others and build friendships,” Hensley said.
Registration for up to age 9 will be from noon to 1:30 p.m., and the pageant for this age group will begin at 2 p.m. It is open to boys and girls this year.
King Coal’s 2022 Elite Grand Supreme will be the contestant with the highest score of the day. He or she will win a 12-inch crown, banner, gift and $100 donated by Billion Dollar Beauties.
Areas of competition will include outfit of choice (casual, formal, swimwear, fun fashion, etc.).
“We want to make it easier for everyone to have the opportunity to enter even if you don’t have something formal,” Hensley said.
Early Bird entries are $55 with a deadline of Aug. 18. After that it will be $65.
“We also will have optionals in each age division,” Hensley said. “Photogenic is optional Boys 0-up, Girls 0-23 months, 2-5 tears and 6-9 tears. There will be four Grand Supreme Winners Boys 0-up, Girls 0-23 months, 2-5 years, 6-9 years. There will be overall awards offered at the door.”
The 49th annual Miss King Coal registration will be from 5 to 6 p.m., and the pageant will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be four age divisions: 10-12 years for Jr. Miss King Coal, 13-15 years for Teen Miss King Coal, 16-18 Miss King Coal and 19-up.
Areas of competition will be spokesmodel, beauty, optionals and photogenic. Entry fee is $55 for early bird, with a $25 deposit by Aug. 18.
During the spokesmodel portion, contestants will be required to wear something black.
“This is the first impression the judges will have of the contestants,” Hensley said. “There will be a parade of beauties where each contestant will be in a group walk in front of the judges. They will be announced then come to the microphone and introduce themselves and give a brief intro about themselves. Beauty competition and optionals in each age division will follow.”
Hensley also outlined the prizes for this portion of the pageant, and said she hopes people will come out to support the competitors.
“We also will crown Miss King Coal Queen of Queens,” Hensley said. “This is the contestant from all four age divisions with the highest score of the evening. She will win $250 cash guaranteed. Billion Dollar Beauties has donated the $250 and encourages all area businesses to donate as well. She will also win a 12-inch crown, banner and gift. We encourage everyone to come out on Sept. 10 and help support these beautiful boys, girls, teens and ladies.”
For more information, visit Billion Dollar Beauties on Facebook.